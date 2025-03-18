Mina (MINA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $319.67 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $319.67 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,732.00 or 1.00119277 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,578.57 or 1.00113500 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina launched on March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,220,779,744 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,779,743 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,220,681,120.84003923. The last known price of Mina is 0.26220335 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $17,373,545.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

