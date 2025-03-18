Mirova US LLC Invests $839,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $568,309,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,050 shares of company stock worth $77,839,329. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE JCI opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

