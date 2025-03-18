Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $248.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.93.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.90.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

