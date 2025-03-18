Mogo (MOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Mogo to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

Mogo Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.05. Mogo has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.