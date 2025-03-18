Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 67578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$4.85 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$956.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

