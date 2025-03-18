Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.72 and last traded at $178.45. Approximately 217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.18.

Moog Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average of $196.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

