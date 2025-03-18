Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

MAB1 opened at GBX 755 ($9.81) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 745.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 695.32. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 528 ($6.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 984 ($12.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £437.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.94) price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,190 ($2,844.53). Insiders have bought a total of 968 shares of company stock valued at $679,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

