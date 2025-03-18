MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1907 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 55.3% increase from MTN Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

MTN Group Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

