MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1907 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 55.3% increase from MTN Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
MTN Group Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.59.
About MTN Group
