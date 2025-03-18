Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,764 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 899,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,089,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.93 and a 200 day moving average of $199.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

