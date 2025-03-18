Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GS opened at $551.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $612.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.41 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.27.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

