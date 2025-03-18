Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Intel by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 992,105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Intel by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 73,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

