Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $467,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,733 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

