Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 176,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 24,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,038.78. The trade was a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock valued at $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

