Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44.24 ($0.57), with a volume of 728518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.65 ($0.63).

Naked Wines Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Naked Wines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.