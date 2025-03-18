Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $4,158,000. Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI opened at $327.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.38. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

