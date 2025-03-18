Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 260.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in GoDaddy by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GoDaddy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 418,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $90,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,379.86. The trade was a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,776,543. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

