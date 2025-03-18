Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,065,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Element Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.