Natixis Advisors LLC Has $20.50 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $1,823,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.9 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

