Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IWM opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day moving average is $223.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

