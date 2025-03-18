Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH remained flat at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,322. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.