Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

Nexans stock remained flat at $99.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743. Nexans has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $147.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.03.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

