NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,079,400 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,631,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,794.0 days.
NEXTDC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXDCF remained flat at $10.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. NEXTDC has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.75.
NEXTDC Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEXTDC
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.