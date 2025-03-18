NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.87. 885,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,676,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

NextDecade Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in NextDecade by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NextDecade by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.