NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 8.5% – Still a Buy?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.87. 885,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,676,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
NextDecade Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextDecade
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.