NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

