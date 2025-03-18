NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. NextEra Energy also updated its FY26 guidance to $3.63-4.00 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

