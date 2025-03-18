Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 908 Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

