Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Crcm LP acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

