Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $3,117,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Hess by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,703 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hess by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Hess Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HES opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

