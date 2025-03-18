Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Up 0.7 %

NTTYY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 134,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.