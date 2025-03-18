Nordson Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Nordson Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

