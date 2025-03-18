Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65.55 ($0.85), with a volume of 48927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.83).

Northern Bear Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.66. The company has a market capitalization of £9.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Northern Bear Company Profile

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

