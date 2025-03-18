Notcoin Price Hits $0.0024 (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $247.79 million and $72.03 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,957,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,957,533.56. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00232551 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $72,606,532.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

