Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,361. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%.

