Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 28.1% in February

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,901. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 147,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

