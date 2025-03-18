NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWF Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NWF traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 170.72 ($2.22). The company had a trading volume of 125,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,225. The company has a market cap of £84.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.28. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 139.50 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 225 ($2.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.50 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. NWF Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that NWF Group will post 17.4489796 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

