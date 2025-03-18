NYM Price Up 10.8% This Week (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. NYM has a total market cap of $49.83 million and $4.58 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,718.67 or 1.00326852 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,345.85 or 0.99874669 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,623,917 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nym.com. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 808,623,916.845145 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.06399258 USD and is up 4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $4,332,760.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

