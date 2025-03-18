OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$5.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGC shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OGC stock opened at C$4.22 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.02.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

