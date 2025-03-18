OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 164,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OFS Credit by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 318,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 839,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,483. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.33. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.77%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.11%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

