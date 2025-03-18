Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 15th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, GE Vernova, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, Constellation Energy, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and related energy products. These stocks are typically influenced by fluctuations in oil prices, geopolitical events, and global economic trends, making them a key component in energy sector investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,879,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,958,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $34.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $845.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $992.95 and a 200 day moving average of $983.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $13.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $153.52 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.46. 3,828,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,157. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.10. 7,625,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

