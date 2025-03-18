One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $573.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 934.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

