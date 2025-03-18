One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
One Liberty Properties stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $573.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.
One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.
