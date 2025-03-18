one8zero8 LLC Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

CINF opened at $147.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.18.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

