one8zero8 LLC Invests $162,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.78. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
