one8zero8 LLC Takes $47,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $370.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.85 and its 200 day moving average is $391.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

