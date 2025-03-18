OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 69,000 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Kanzhun accounts for 1.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Price Performance

BZ stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BZ

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.