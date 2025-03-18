OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 69,000 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Kanzhun accounts for 1.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kanzhun Price Performance
BZ stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on BZ
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kanzhun
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- CrowdStrike Stock Attracts Congressional Buyers—Time to Invest?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- ARK Innovation Fund Bets Big on Bitcoin—Will It Pay Off?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.