OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. NetEase makes up about 7.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.