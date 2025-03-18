OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. NetEase makes up about 7.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.
NetEase Stock Performance
NetEase stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NetEase Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 76.45%.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
