Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 1,280,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 405.4 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.
About Orbia Advance
