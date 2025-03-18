Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 1,280,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 405.4 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

