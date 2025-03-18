Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Insider 6705570 Canada Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) insider 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.11, for a total transaction of C$27,772.50.

6705570 Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, 6705570 Canada Inc. sold 1,300 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$1,482.00.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

TSE:OGD opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$42.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

