Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4478 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a 86.2% increase from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORINY remained flat at $29.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. Orion Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $463.41 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

