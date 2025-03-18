ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,329,400 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 1,766,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,647.0 days.

ORIX Price Performance

ORXCF stock remained flat at $20.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. ORIX has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $27.34.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

