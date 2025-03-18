Palace Capital Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Palace Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

LON PCA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 212 ($2.75). 61,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £61.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.20. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.25).

Get Palace Capital alerts:

About Palace Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.